ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Aug. 29, 2021: Hot start to the week

The heat continues through Sunday for most of San Diego County, then temperatures will start a gradual cooling.

Sunday will bring the hottest conditions of the next seven days. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts until 9 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures will be between 110 to 118º. The overnight temperatures stay close to 90 degrees, with very little break during the duration of the warning. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the inland valleys and mountains through 9 p.m. Sunday as well with highs nearing or surpassing 100º in those areas.

Near the coast temperatures will hover in the low 80s through the weekend, with the water temperature in the low 70s. The swell will range from 1 to 3 feet with low risk of rip currents, making it so much better for swimmers.

After Sunday, a gradual cooling will occur, dropping highs as much as 10-15º in the span of just a couple days.

Monsoonal moisture has returned, bringing increased humidity to the area. Possible showers and isolated thunderstorms will be in the forecast starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday, with the highest chances looking like Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the nature of monsoonal moisture heavy rain can't be ruled out. The best chance will be in the mountains and deserts.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 74-85º

Inland: 88-96º

Mountains: 85-98º

Deserts: 104-110º

