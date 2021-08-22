ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Aug. 22, 2021: Warm up later this week

These cool and cloudy conditions remain through Sunday morning.

August is typically the hottest and driest month for most of the county. The rain observed Saturday morning was due to a trough pushing moisture in from the Pacific Ocean. This pattern is not as common in August, but did bring some rain to the region.

We did pick up some measureable rainfall, although totals remained below a tenth of an inch. Here are some San Diego County rain total highlights Saturday:

Carlsbad: 0.07"

Encinitas: 0.07"

Ramona: 0.06"

Oceanside: 0.05"

Vista: 0.03"

Escondido: 0.03"

Poway: 0.02"

Patchy drizzle is possible Sunday morning. This will favor coastal communities. By Sunday afternoon, we should see better clearing. Sunday's highs will climb just a couple degrees and it likely won't feel too different than Saturday. Then, the next few days will see gradual warming.

The heat really kicks back in around Wednesday, when highs start to jump back to above-normal. Heat peaks Thursday and Friday, bringing lower 80s along the coast and mid-90s for inland valleys and mountains. Desert communities will see significant warming, jumping from right around 100º this weekend to 115º by the end of this upcoming workweek.

As daytime highs climb, overnight clouds that build will mix faster, making way for sunny afternoons through the upcoming week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-79°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 74-84°

Deserts: 95-103°

