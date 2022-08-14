ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Aug. 14, 2022: Monsoonal conditions continue

A monsoonal weather pattern will continue through the week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains and deserts. Modest drying will lead to fewer thunderstorms early this week, but moisture appears to increase late in the week for greater chances of thunderstorms.

Daytime highs remain fairly consistent over the next several days, with upper 70s along the coast and low 90s inland.

Sunday Highs:

Coast: 76-84

Inland: 89-95

Mountains: 82-94

Deserts: 99-107