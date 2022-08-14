Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Aug. 14, 2022: Monsoonal conditions continue

8 a.m. forecast for Aug. 14, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Sunny beach
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 16:50:17-04

A monsoonal weather pattern will continue through the week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains and deserts. Modest drying will lead to fewer thunderstorms early this week, but moisture appears to increase late in the week for greater chances of thunderstorms.

Daytime highs remain fairly consistent over the next several days, with upper 70s along the coast and low 90s inland.

Sunday Highs:
Coast: 76-84
Inland: 89-95
Mountains: 82-94
Deserts: 99-107

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018