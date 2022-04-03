ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. April 3, 2022: Warm up on the way

Thick marine layer clouds will continue into Sunday. Cooler-than-normal highs persist Sunday, then a warming trend begins.

San Diego picked up trace amounts of rain due to that drizzle, but did not record any measurable rain. Sunday, similar cool, cloudy and damp conditions remain.

Gusty winds could pick up in the eastern parts of the county Sunday afternoon, but no advisories have been issued.

Major changes come through the next couple of days as temperatures warm. Every day will bring steadily warming conditions, with the heat peaking Thursday. Highs will reach the mid-80s along the coast and well into the 90s inland. Deserts will welcome back the triple digits.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 60-69°

Deserts: 85-89°

