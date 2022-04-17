ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Apr. 17, 2022: Pleasant Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday brings pleasant conditions. Temperatures warm just a couple of degrees, staying mild and sunny. It will be the perfect day for some Easter egg hunts!

On Monday, the temperatures climb farther bringing highs warmer than normal. Inland valleys approach the 80-degree mark. Deserts near the triple digits. Temperatures plateau into the end of the week, sitting right around seasonal average with mostly sunny skies.

We'll see a cool down and a chance for light precipitation Friday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-70°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 71-79°

Deserts: 90-95º

