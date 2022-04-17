Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Apr. 17, 2022: Pleasant Easter Sunday

6 a.m. forecast for Apr. 17, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:58 AM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 12:59:10-04

Easter Sunday brings pleasant conditions. Temperatures warm just a couple of degrees, staying mild and sunny. It will be the perfect day for some Easter egg hunts!

On Monday, the temperatures climb farther bringing highs warmer than normal. Inland valleys approach the 80-degree mark. Deserts near the triple digits. Temperatures plateau into the end of the week, sitting right around seasonal average with mostly sunny skies.

We'll see a cool down and a chance for light precipitation Friday.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 63-70°
Inland: 73-78°
Mountains: 71-79°
Deserts: 90-95º

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018