ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Saturday, October 21, 2023: Chance of rain, gusty winds Sunday

Posted at 8:47 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 23:47:24-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — High pressure is making it's way out of San Diego County bringing a nice cool down.

Westerly winds are building. Winds will be anywhere from 10-15mph in coastal and inland communities, with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will be stronger in the mountains and deserts. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 3 p.m. Sunday. Winds will be 25-35 mph and gusts will be up to 60 mph at times.

A chance of rain is impacting much of the county Sunday night through Monday. Showers are expected to be light.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 71-74°
Inland: 74-79°
Mountains: 69-79°
Deserts: 92-96°

