ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Saturday, July 20, 2024: Heat breaks records in some parts of the county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — High pressure parked over San Diego County has led to record-breaking highs in parts of the county.

NWS reports that Campo reached a high of 105 degrees Saturday, breaking it's record of a 104-degree day in 2023. Lake Cuyamaca also shattered a record, hitting a high of 73 degrees.

You won't find much relief overnight. Overnight lows will be warm, with inland neighbors dropping to the mid-60s low 70s.

Relief could be found along the coast. The marine layer will redevelop every evening over the next week.

Monsoonal moisture will build heading into the early work week. There is a slight chance for showers in the mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday.

Sunday Highs:

Coast: 74-85°

Inland: 84-99°

Mountains: 93-103°

Deserts: 112-116°