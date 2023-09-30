ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Sept. 30, 2023: Cool conditions with chance of showers

Coastal, inland and mountain communities are expecting light rainfall Saturday and Sunday. Most areas can expect less than .25" rain over the weekend.

Meantime temperatures will drop an additional 10 degrees for most areas, making for a chilly and gloomy weekend.

Wind will impact our mountains and deserts, bringing gusts as fast as 60 miles per hour. A wind advisory will last until Sunday morning at 3 for those communities.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-67°

Inland: 62-66°

Mountains: 52-61°

Deserts: 74-79°