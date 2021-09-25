ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Sept. 25, 2021

Chance of thunderstorms continues through the weekend, especially near the mountains.

This weekend will be much more comfortable with low to mid-70s at the coast, low-80s inland, 70s in the mountains and 90s in the deserts.

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family and ensure your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 77-84°

Mountains: 72-87°

Deserts: 93-97°

