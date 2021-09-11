ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Sept. 11, 2021

Dangerous heat continues with a Heat Advisory in effect until Sunday night for the inland valleys and mountains. Some cities within the heat advisory could get close to 100 degrees. The weekend will be hot and dry, with gusty westerly winds in the afternoon and evening averaging close 25 mph.

The combinations of heat, dry air, and gusty winds will increase fire danger, please cautious and avoid anything that could spark or start a fire.

The surf will range from 2 to 4 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents. The water temperatures is in the upper 60s to low 70s, so be mindful when swimming this weekend. Temperatures drop back near average for mid-September by midweek with much more comfortable humidity levels.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 76-88°

Inland: 90-96°

Mountains: 82-97°

Deserts: 101-107°

