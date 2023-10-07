ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. October 7, 2023: Foggy start along coast, another warm day inland

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you're waking up along the coastline, you're seeing some dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 am Saturday. Visibility on the road is less than a mile in some areas.

Another hot day is on tap for inland communities. The Heat Advisory has been extended until Saturday at 7 p.m. Temperatures are anywhere from a few degrees to 15 degrees above average.

A cool down is on the way as we head into the next work week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 77-89°

Inland: 88-96°

Mountains: 84-92°

Deserts: 100-103°

