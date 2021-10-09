Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Oct. 9, 2021: Dry weekend, warmer Sunday

8 a.m. forecast for Oct. 9, 2021 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Sunny beach
Posted at 9:50 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 13:05:06-04

We'll see a dry weekend after a couple of days of wet weather.

Rainfall totals ranged anywhere from a few hundredths to nearly 1.00". The heaviest rain occurred in the North County, Oceanside picked up 0.92", Rainbow 0.85", and Fallbrook got 0.68". San Diego only picked up 0.16". October's total is 0.64" which is well above the average of 0.06" for this time of the year. Early season storms can be quite beneficial, especially since we only got about half of what is normal for the year last year. We still have a lot to make up, but a little bit at a time is great start.

Dry and a little warmer weather is on tap this weekend ahead of a cold trough destined to strengthen over the Great Basin Monday. This will bring windy and cooler weather, and perhaps even a few, brief showers. Stronger northerly flow will develop Monday night into Tuesday, pushing much drier air across southern California. Fair and dry weather follows, with a slow warming trend into next weekend.

Saturday's Highs:
Coast: 66-71°
Inland: 67-72°
Mountains: 56-69°
Deserts: 79-86°

