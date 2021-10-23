ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Oct. 23, 2021: Cool Saturday, Rain on the Way

Saturday started off with morning drizzle before widespread rain on Monday. It will be slow to clear, but we should eventually see the sunshine in most areas by the afternoon. We'll be under a mix of sun and clouds along the coast and inland.

A major storm will arrive to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, which will cause flooding issues there. We will tap into some of the moisture by Monday with a chance for widespread rainfall. Rain will be possible for the early morning hours until the evening.

We have a beach hazards statement for Saturday, with surf of 3 to 5 feet, and sets up to 7 feet in southern San Diego County. Strong rip currents are expected.

Rain totals could range from 0.10 to 0.50." The storm will move out quickly with drier and warmer conditions returning by the middle of next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-67°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 57-65°

Deserts: 80-85°