ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Oct. 2, 2021: Warm Weekend

Warm weather will continue this weekend with temperatures anywhere between 5 to 10 degrees above average. It will remain dry with low humidity through the weekend, but Santa Ana winds will remain weak.

Temperatures will average in low 80s near the coast, while inland communities will average in the low 90s.

Cooling begins early next week with the more clouds as marine layer deepens. Temperatures will drop below normal on Tuesday, with a slight chance for light rain Monday into Tuesday.

The pattern will keep most of next week with cool weather, clouds, and possibly a few days of showers. We could see another possibility on Thursday and maybe Friday. Our ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to track the changes, as fall-like weather returns to the county next week.

In the meantime, it'll be summery weather through the weekend with elevated fire danger due to the dry conditions, and hot temperatures.

October is here and that also means Santa Ana season, make sure to weather read and ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family, and ensure your emergency kit is ready to go.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86°

Inland: 91-95°

Mountains: 67-85°

Deserts: 87-94°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @MelissaMecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.