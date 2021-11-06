ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Nov. 6, 2021: Foggy start to weekend

Dense fog and a building marine layer will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will also be cooling through that time frame. Coastal highs will peak in the 60s through midweek next week, with lower 70s for inland valleys.

A system passing to the north brings slight rain chances to Southern California, but most of the rain will stay north of San Diego County. The highest chances for rain will be Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, although totals will remain minimal.

At the end of the next week, a major shift brings Santa Ana winds, a rapid temperature increase and fire risk.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 75-78°

Mountains: 67-79°

Deserts: 84-90°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.