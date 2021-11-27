ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Nov. 27, 2021: Sunny weekend

High pressure along with prevailing weak offshore flow will bring warm days and clear, cool nights this week.

Weak offshore flow will continue inland through the next week. A shallow marine layer will bring some increase in humidity along the coast, otherwise very low minimum RH of 5-10% is expected inland through Sunday.

A weak coastal eddy developing overnight could bring some patchy low clouds and fog to the immediate coast by Sunday morning. Patchy low clouds will be possible each night and morning along the immediate coast this week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 69-78º

Inland: 75-79º

Mountains: 60-75º

Deserts: 75-82º

