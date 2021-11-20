Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Nov. 20, 2021: Warm up tomorrow

8 a.m. forecast for Nov. 20, 2021 San Diego's Update Forecast
Sunny beach
Posted at 9:47 AM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 12:47:17-05

A cooling trend continues through Saturday before warmer conditions on Sunday.

Temperatures will average near normal today throughout most of the county, but slightly below average in the upper 60s along the coast. The winds will shift with Santa Ana conditions starting Saturday evening though Monday.

The winds will peak Sunday, gusting up to 40mph. It looks like temperatures will drop back down on Tuesday and Wednesday, with more clouds and possibly a touch of drizzle.

Temperatures recover as high pressure returns for a sunny and pleasant Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Saturday's Highs:
Coast: 65-69°
Inland: 73-78°
Mountains: 58-70°
Deserts: 79-84°

