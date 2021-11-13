Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Nov. 13, 2021: Warm weekend

8 a.m. forecast for Nov. 13, 2021 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Sunny beach
Posted at 11:00 AM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 14:17:43-05

Santa Ana winds will continue to subside, becoming more localized in nature. Even though winds are weakening, relative humidity will average between 10 to 25% leading to higher fire danger. Fire danger will remain near critical on Saturday, so make sure to practice fire prevention and avoid using machines that could spark or start a fire.

Temperatures will drop slightly along the coast on Saturday, with a gradual cool down continuing into early next week.

Onshore winds will help to usher in cooler air, but they will also bring low clouds and patchy fog as the marine returns Monday. Low clouds and fog can be expected for most of next week, with slightly below normal temperatures for mid to late week.

Saturday's Highs
Coast: 89-92°
Inland: 89-95°
Mountains: 70-86°
Deserts: 87-95°

