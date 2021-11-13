ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Nov. 13, 2021: Warm weekend

Santa Ana winds will continue to subside, becoming more localized in nature. Even though winds are weakening, relative humidity will average between 10 to 25% leading to higher fire danger. Fire danger will remain near critical on Saturday, so make sure to practice fire prevention and avoid using machines that could spark or start a fire.

Temperatures will drop slightly along the coast on Saturday, with a gradual cool down continuing into early next week.

Onshore winds will help to usher in cooler air, but they will also bring low clouds and patchy fog as the marine returns Monday. Low clouds and fog can be expected for most of next week, with slightly below normal temperatures for mid to late week.

Saturday's Highs

Coast: 89-92°

Inland: 89-95°

Mountains: 70-86°

Deserts: 87-95°

