ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. May 8, 2022: Cool start to the week

Mother's Day weekend will continue on a cloudy and windy note.

A deep marine layer and coastal eddy will continue cool weather today, with partial clearing west of the mountains. A spring storm centered over the Great Basin maintains strong and gusty mountain and desert winds. Cool and windy weather will continue through Wednesday as another low pressure area drops south over the State. The weather will change noticeably during the latter half of the week as high pressure rebuilds over the Southwest. Expect hot days to return inland by next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 61-70°

Deserts: 86-91°

