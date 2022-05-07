ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. May 7, 2022: Cooling conditions, windy in mountains and deserts

The marine layer will deepen this weekend adding more clouds, cooling temperatures, leading to gusty westerly winds for our mountains and deserts.

A storm will pass to our north this weekend bringing cooler and cloudier weather for Mother's Day Weekend. The marine layer will spread farther inland and take longer to clear while some areas closer to the coast will see stubborn clouds linger into the afternoon.

Gusty westerly winds will target the mountains and deserts with gusts of 40 to 70 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect there from noon Saturday until 6 p.m. Monday. The coast and inland valleys will be breezy with winds of 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.

Mother's Day will bring low to mid-60s at the coast, mid-60s to low 70s inland, mid to upper-50s in the mountains and low-90s in the deserts with morning clouds for the coast and valleys clearing inland to sunshine, though some coastal areas will likely see May Gray all day. Misty mornings are expected with patchy drizzle possible at times.

Greater cooling into next week with a deepening marine layer and temperatures plummeting 15 to 25 degrees compared to today inland to the deserts.

The below average temperatures stick around for most of next week but starting midweek we'll see better clearing of the marine layer.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-72°

Inland: 80-85°

Mountains: 72-87°

Deserts: 100-105°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10Newss.

