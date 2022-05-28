Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. May 28, 2022: Cloudy start to weekend

8 a.m. forecast for Sat. May 28, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 13:05:58-04

Memorial Day weekend will start on a cooler and cloudier note before starting to clear and warm by Monday.

After clearing during Friday afternoon and very pleasant temperatures observed, the marine layer will build back up Friday night. Light drizzle is possible Friday night and into Saturday morning. Clouds will not break as easily Saturday, meaning the holiday weekend will be off to a gloomy start. Below average temperatures remain in place through the holiday weekend.

It's not until Monday that sunshine in the afternoon hours returns.

Winds will also pick up through the weekend. A Wind Advisory is in place for San Diego mountains and deserts from 5 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday. Sustained winds will be in the 25-35 MPH range with gusts up to 50-60 MPH.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning, with elevated surf between 5-8 feet and strong rip currents possible.

Next week, warming begins starting about Tuesday and continues into the workweek. By Wednesday and Thursday, daytime highs warm to above average for most areas.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°
Inland: 70-75°
Mountains: 66-76°
Deserts: 93-98°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018