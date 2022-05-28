ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. May 28, 2022: Cloudy start to weekend

Memorial Day weekend will start on a cooler and cloudier note before starting to clear and warm by Monday.

After clearing during Friday afternoon and very pleasant temperatures observed, the marine layer will build back up Friday night. Light drizzle is possible Friday night and into Saturday morning. Clouds will not break as easily Saturday, meaning the holiday weekend will be off to a gloomy start. Below average temperatures remain in place through the holiday weekend.

It's not until Monday that sunshine in the afternoon hours returns.

Winds will also pick up through the weekend. A Wind Advisory is in place for San Diego mountains and deserts from 5 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday. Sustained winds will be in the 25-35 MPH range with gusts up to 50-60 MPH.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning, with elevated surf between 5-8 feet and strong rip currents possible.

Next week, warming begins starting about Tuesday and continues into the workweek. By Wednesday and Thursday, daytime highs warm to above average for most areas.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 66-76°

Deserts: 93-98°

