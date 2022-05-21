ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. May 21, 2022: Cloudy morning

May Gray is here to stay today.

An offshore coastal edddy is helping to trigger the clouds to produce mist, light rain, and drizzle. The chance will continue Saturday morning. Despite those stubborn clouds to start the weekend, we expect more sunshine as a shift begins on Sunday. High pressure will build gradually with warmer conditions into next week. As we start heating up, the marine layer will remain closer to the coast with better mixing during the day.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 66-76°

Deserts: 90-95°

