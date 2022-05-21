Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. May 21, 2022: Cloudy morning

8 a.m. forecast for Sat. May 21, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:21 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 13:21:59-04

May Gray is here to stay today.

An offshore coastal edddy is helping to trigger the clouds to produce mist, light rain, and drizzle. The chance will continue Saturday morning. Despite those stubborn clouds to start the weekend, we expect more sunshine as a shift begins on Sunday. High pressure will build gradually with warmer conditions into next week. As we start heating up, the marine layer will remain closer to the coast with better mixing during the day.

Saturday's Highs:
Coast: 65-71°
Inland: 69-75°
Mountains: 66-76°
Deserts: 90-95°

