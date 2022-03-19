ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Mar. 19, 2022: Light rain tonight

Temperatures will be much cooler around the county with mid 60s near the coast and low 70s inland.

The winds will increase in the afternoon with a wind advisory for our mountains and deserts starting at 11 a.m.

Rainfall will mostly be light with average totals between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Snow levels will hover at around 6,000 feet Sunday morning, which may bring a dusting of snow to the highest mountains.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts late Saturday into early Sunday with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph. Coast and inland areas will see gusts of 15 to 25mph.

Spring begins this Sunday! We will start the day with light rain, but sunshine by the afternoon as the storm moves away. It'll be a colder day with daytime highs trending 5 to 10 degrees below normal. The cool down is brief and temperatures will start heating up next week.

A warming trend will take over the county, becoming even warmer by Tuesday with 70s at the coast and 80s inland. It's possible temperatures could get close to record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday but warmer conditions and sunny skies will be with for the first week of Spring.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 61-70°

Deserts: 85-90°

