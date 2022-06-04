ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. June 4, 2022: June Gloom Saturday morning

June Gloom will be more prominent west of the mountains as sunny skies will continue in the mountains and deserts.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with uneven clearing of the marine layer. Sunday will see better clearing with more sunshine and warming temperatures next week.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts through Sunday, as a trough of low pressure passes to our north. Expect westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph each afternoon and evening, the winds settle back down on Monday.

Temperatures will gradually warm up next week with temperatures averaging 3 to 10 degrees above normal by Wednesday. Extreme heat will impact the deserts as temperatures soar close to 110 degrees by midweek.

High pressure takes over the region with warmer conditions for the end of next week with mid 80s for the valleys, mountains, mid 70s near the coast.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 72-51°

Deserts: 99-104°

