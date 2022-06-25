Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. June 25, 2022: Warm weekend

Ben Margot/AP
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 13:29:51-04

Hot conditions remain through the weekend. Temperatures remain warmer than average, with mid to upper 70s along the coast through the weekend. Inland valleys will see the 90s through the weekend, with mountains in the mid 80s and deserts in the 110º-113º range.

While patchy fog and low clouds will cling to the coasts for the early morning hours, the afternoons will be dry and hot. Fire danger should always be top of mind.

Monsoon activity remains east of California, but doesn't return to San Diego County until early next week. Monday, mountains and deserts could see some pop-up thunderstorm activity.
By the end of the work week next week, temperatures finally start to cool back down to seasonal average. That means lower 70s along the coast and mid 80s inland.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 75-81º
Inland: 89-97º
Mountains: 88-97º
Deserts: 105-114º

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
