ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. June 18, 2022: Cooler Saturday

Saturday bringing the coolest temperatures in the next seven days.

Even though the wind advisory expired, we will still see gusty winds in our mountains and deserts. Sunday (both Father's Day and Juneteenth) starts the next warming trend, then temperatures gradually continue to climb into next week.

This will bring conditions much warmer than seasonal average. Coastal areas are usually in the lower 70s this time of year, but climb to the upper 70s by Wednesday. Inland valleys are usually in the mid 80s, but climb to the upper 80s and even lower 90s by mid-week. Deserts have a brief stint in the double digits Saturday before skyrocketing back to around 115º again next week.

This warm-up comes just in time for the start of summer, which begins at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 74-79°

Mountains: 70-80°

Deserts: 95-100°

