ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. June 10, 2023: Cloudy today, showers tomorrow

June Gloom continues! Cooler temperatures, gusty onshore winds and periods of showers are expected for this weekend. The most widespread shower activity will occur late tonight through Sunday morning.

It will be unseasonably cold this weekend, with highs topping out 15-25 degrees below normal across inland areas on Sunday. Conditions will be warmer for next week, with a shallower marine layer.

Saturday's Highs

Coast: 65-71

Inland: 68-72

Mountain: 68-72

Desert: 89-97

