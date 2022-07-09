ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. July 9, 2022: Sunny weekend

High pressure will strengthen over the West, with slightly warmer weather inland. A shallow marine layer will mean coastal low clouds will be more limited.

Temps will be near normal near the coast under the influence of the marine layer, but a few degrees above normal for inland valleys, mountains and deserts for pretty much this coming week.

Monsoonal moisture will increase next week, leading to small chances of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains Wednesday and beyond.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-80

Inland: 82-88

Mountains: 81-93

Deserts: 104-111

