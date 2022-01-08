ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Jan. 8, 2022: Cloudy morning, more sunshine tomorrow

It's a cloudy start to your weekend. We will see partial clearing along the coast with temperatures in the low 60s. Inland valleys will see 60s as well, with the 50s in our mountains. If you're looking for the sunshine, the deserts will see plenty of it today.

For Sunday, a ridge aloft will bring weak offshore flow and warmer conditions. We will get better clearing throughout the county tomorrow. A weak upper-level low pressure system will then develop near Southern California early next week with a chance for a few, light showers. An unsettled weather pattern will persist through the week, with a mix of clouds and sun, seasonal temperatures, and low confidence in timing of any additional shower development.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 50-59°

Deserts: 68-73°

