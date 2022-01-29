ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Jan. 29, 2022: Weakening Santa Ana winds

Santa Ana winds will weaken Saturday turning onshore by tomorrow. This afternoon will bring upper 60s to low-70s in our most populated communities under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will be pleasant for those at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines.

A disturbance will bring a slight chance for a few light showers and even snow flurries to the mountains on Saturday. Impacts are minimal.

Another disturbance will drop south along the Coast on Tuesday, helping to deepen the marine layer briefly. Another round of Santa Ana winds is looking likely by the end of next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 42-59°

Deserts: 70-73°

