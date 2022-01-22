Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Jan. 22, 2022: Santa Ana winds

8 a.m. forecast for Jan. 22, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 13:49:32-05

Santa Ana winds will be peaking Saturday morning, then dwindle by the evening on Saturday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for inland and mountain communities until 6 p.m. Saturday, with gusts up to 50-60 miles per hour possible for those areas.

This system is pushing to the west, meaning some clouds could be pumped in the eastern parts of the county the next couple of days. No rain is expected west of the mountains, but mountains could see a few isolated showers and overnight flurries Saturday night. Next week, temperatures will trend near average with sunny skies. Winds will turn back onshore briefly on Monday, bringing cooling to areas west of the mountains and warming in the deserts

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 68-71°
Inland: 67-72°
Mountains: 50-58°
Deserts: 68-73°

