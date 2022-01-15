ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Jan. 15, 2022: Spotty light showers today

Some changes are coming to San Diego County heading into the weekend.

Saturday, moisture kicking into the region will bring widespread cloud coverage through the day. We've seen spotty light showers this morning, but rain totals are expected to remain light.

We are also dealing with Santa Ana winds lingering through Saturday evening. Gusts will peak in the 40-50 MPH range, favoring the mountains and eastern parts of the valley.

The High Surf Advisory that's been in place the last couple of days expires Saturday at 2 p.m. That advisory was issued thanks to elevated surf and strong rip currents along local beaches.

We should get more sunshine on Sunday. Monday evening into Tuesday, we have more light rain chances.

By the second half of next week, highs cool down to seasonal norm and sunny skies return.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 54-60°

Deserts: 68-73°

