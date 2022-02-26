ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Feb. 26, 2022: Sunny day

Warmer conditions and periods of Santa Ana winds will occur through the middle of next week. Moderate Santa Ana winds will occur today with another period of enhanced wind Sunday night into Monday.

Today will be pleasant with a big warm up on the way. The warmest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with minor cooling late week. Daytime highs will cool back down Thursday and Friday, as another storm moves into the pacific northwest weakening high pressure with stronger onshore winds.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 51-59°

Deserts: 68-73°

