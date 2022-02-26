Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Feb. 26, 2022: Sunny day

6 a.m. forecast for Feb. 26, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:17 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 13:17:52-05

Warmer conditions and periods of Santa Ana winds will occur through the middle of next week. Moderate Santa Ana winds will occur today with another period of enhanced wind Sunday night into Monday.

Today will be pleasant with a big warm up on the way. The warmest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with minor cooling late week. Daytime highs will cool back down Thursday and Friday, as another storm moves into the pacific northwest weakening high pressure with stronger onshore winds.

Saturday's Highs:
Coast: 65-70°
Inland: 69-74°
Mountains: 51-59°
Deserts: 68-73°

