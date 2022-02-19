ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Feb. 19, 2022: Sunny today, cooler next week

Offshore flow continues through Saturday, helping to usher in warm, sunny, and dry conditions. It will be breezy at times for our inland and mountain communities, winds could gust between 20 to 30 mph.

Minor cooling begins on Sunday, as another storm dives south bringing a chance for showers, wind, and mountain snow.

We have a chance for light showers on Monday with heavier rain, and possibly thunderstorms by Wednesday. Colder air will drop snow levels like our recent storm with snow accumulations in our mountains.

Temperatures will trend close to 15 degrees below normal by Tuesday, and a few degrees colder on Wednesday.

The storm also brings strong gusty westerly winds which will target the mountains and deserts. The storm will move out on Thursday, with improving temperatures for the end of the week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-72°

Inland: 73-77°

Mountains: 46-66°

Deserts: 75-81°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.