ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Feb. 12, 2022: Hot weekend!

8 a.m. forecast for Feb. 12, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
California Heat
Posted at 8:34 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 12:40:26-05

It will be a hot weekend!

The Heat Advisory for the coast and valleys has been extended until 6 p.m. Sunday due to the extreme temperatures. Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days of the next stretch with 90s possible in our inland communities.

A strong ridge of high press and Santa Ana winds are leading to these summer-like temperatures. A Wind Advisory is in effect until Saturday afternoon for our valleys and mountains. Gusty winds could reach close to 55 mph. Breezy conditions will persist on Sunday with gust around 20 to 30 mph.

Saturday's Highs:
Coast: 79-87°
Inland: 85-91°
Mountains: 68-76°
Deserts: 82-89°

