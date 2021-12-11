ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Dec. 11, 2021: Dry weekend, rain on the way

We'll see cold nights and mornings with sunny skies this weekend.

Some of the foothills and mountains may wake up to frost Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop to the 30 and 40s across most of the county by sunrise.

Saturday and Sunday will see a slight improvement with temperatures going up just a few degrees during the day, but below average temperatures will be the trend. The first winter storm of the season could bring significant rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds, and much colder temperatures for most of next week. The strongest winds next week could be damaging, gusting between 50- 60 mph.

Clouds will increase of Monday with some showers possibly developing. The winds will also increase ahead of the storm, becoming stronger on Tuesday. The bulk of this system will be on Tuesday, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding in the county. Rain could go into the overnight hours, before drying out Wednesday. We could get between 1-2" of rain in our coast and valleys and up to 2-4" in our mountains. Snow levels are also expected to drop to 3,500 to 4,000 feet.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 59-65°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 52-60°

Deserts: 63-69°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.