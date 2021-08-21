ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Aug. 21, 2021: Cool and Cloudy Start to Weekend

Cool and cloudy conditions will persist through Saturday for areas west of San Diego County mountains. We saw some drizzle Saturday morning, although rainfall totals won't amount to much.

Temperatures will remain below average, but that will change next week. Into early next week, overnight clouds will start to mix faster as daytime highs increase. Gradual warming will begin starting Sunday, continuing through the end of the workweek. By Wednesday, highs jump back up to warmer than normal. This means the lower 80s along the coast and mid-90s for inland valleys and mountains. Desert communities will see significant warming, jumping from right around 100º this weekend to 115º one week from now.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 71-83°

Deserts: 94-102°

