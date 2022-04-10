ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. April 10, 2022: Cool start to the week

Temperatures will continue to drop through Tuesday. On average, areas west of the mountains saw temperatures anywhere from 15-25º cooler than Friday. Sunday, highs could drop another 5-10º.

A storm approaching California will help keep temperatures cool, plus bring light rain chances and gusty winds.

That storm approaches Monday evening, bringing rain chances overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Rain totals are expected to remain minimal with hundredths possible. Gusty winds will accompany this storm, favoring the eastern parts of the county but blowing all the way to the coast. A High Wind Watch goes into effect Monday at 11 a.m. in our mountains with wind gusts between 50 to 60 mph. These winds will continue through about Wednesday. Starting Tuesday afternoon, sunshine returns and temperatures start to rebound back to normal.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 68-77°

Deserts: 91-96°

