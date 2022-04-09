Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 9, 2022: Cooler temperatures ahead

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 9, 2022
Cooler weekend with chance of showers late Monday.
Sunny beach
Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 14:01:08-04

Coast and inland communities will drop about 20 degrees today, but the desert heat will peak Saturday before cooling begins.

The sea breeze returns with breezy conditions into the afternoon.

A Pacific storm will dive south with much cooler weather into early next week. Temperatures will go to the other extreme dropping close to 10 degrees below normal. We could also have a chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday and gusty westerly winds.

Sunshine returns midweek with temperatures trending closer to average in time for the Home Opener on Thursday.

Saturday's Highs:
Coast: 71-76°
Inland: 81-86°
Mountains: 76-84°
Deserts: 100-105°

