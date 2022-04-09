ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 9, 2022: Cooler temperatures ahead

Coast and inland communities will drop about 20 degrees today, but the desert heat will peak Saturday before cooling begins.

The sea breeze returns with breezy conditions into the afternoon.

A Pacific storm will dive south with much cooler weather into early next week. Temperatures will go to the other extreme dropping close to 10 degrees below normal. We could also have a chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday and gusty westerly winds.

Sunshine returns midweek with temperatures trending closer to average in time for the Home Opener on Thursday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 81-86°

Mountains: 76-84°

Deserts: 100-105°

