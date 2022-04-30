ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 30, 2022: Pleasant weekend ahead

The weather will stay mostly clear by Saturday afternoon with sunnier conditions and warmer temperatures. The marine layer will deepen as we head into May.

It will be a few degrees above normal, but the marine will deepen on Sunday giving us a gray start to May and slightly cooler conditions.

The cool down will be gradual, as the clouds begin to spread farther east. Most areas will be trending slightly below normal on Tuesday. Overall a pleasant start to the month of May.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 74-81°

Mountains: 70-83°

Deserts: 96-101°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.