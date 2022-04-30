Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 30, 2022: Pleasant weekend ahead

8 a.m. forecast for Apr. 30, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:12 AM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 13:12:16-04

The weather will stay mostly clear by Saturday afternoon with sunnier conditions and warmer temperatures. The marine layer will deepen as we head into May.

It will be a few degrees above normal, but the marine will deepen on Sunday giving us a gray start to May and slightly cooler conditions.

The cool down will be gradual, as the clouds begin to spread farther east. Most areas will be trending slightly below normal on Tuesday. Overall a pleasant start to the month of May.

Saturday's Highs:
Coast: 65-71°
Inland: 74-81°
Mountains: 70-83°
Deserts: 96-101°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018