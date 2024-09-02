ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Monday, September 2, 2024: Warm up across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Coastal and inland neighborhoods are waking up to the marine layer, but by this afternoon, we will be welcome in mostly sunny skies.

San Diego County continues to heat up.

Over the next few days, temperatures will rise above average for this time of year by several degrees. By Wednesday morning, an Excessive Heat Watch will take effect everywhere east of the coast. Some inland neighborhoods will break the triple-digit mark.

Labor Day Highs:

Coast: 76-86°

Inland: 86-99°

Mountains: 90-98°

Deserts: 107-111°