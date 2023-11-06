ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Monday, November 6, 2023: Noticeable cooling through first half of week

Monday is starting on a cool and cloudy note, and some of those clouds are close enough to the surface, causing visibility issues.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for coastal areas through 10 A.M. Some parts along the beach and coastal neighborhoods will continue to see visibility drop off to .25 miles or less.

Onshore flow will continue to intensify over the next couple of days, cooling us down west of the mountains. Monday will be noticeably cooler, with daytime highs dropping about 5 to 10 degrees. Winds will also pick up across the mountains and deserts, gusting 55-65mph in wind-prone areas. We'll continue to have marine layer clouds extend toward the inland valleys through Wednesday.

As the storm system to our north passes, onshore flow will gradually weaken, and winds will shift out of the north/northeast starting Wednesday. We'll have mild Santa Anas on Wednesday with moderate fire danger on Thursday.

We'll remain primarily calm and seasonal through the week, with slight warming on Sunday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-77

Inland: 76-83

Mountains: 72-80

Deserts: 90-94

