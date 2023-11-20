ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Monday, November 20, 2023: A Santa Ana set-up through Wednesday

Layer up as you head outside because we are starting chilly across the board with scattered 40s and 50s.

Santa Ana conditions have returned, and winds are already seeing an uptick along the foothill and mountain areas. Alpine reported 44mph gusts, and Pine Valley clocked in 52mph gusts this morning. A Wind Advisory starts at 8 A.M. for the valleys and mountains and will last through 2 P.M. Tuesday.

Sustained winds out of the north and northeast will range near 35mph across wind-prone areas with peak gusts up to 50 and isolated gusts near 70. Use caution, especially when traveling in high-profile cars, and watch for downed trees, limbs, and power lines. Fire danger will be high for the next few days, but recent rain has helped moisten the fuel load. Ensure no loose parts are on your car, and check your tires for open tread. Any fire sparked will spread rapidly due to these Santa Ana conditions.

The days will be warmer, with the heat peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday before a big cooldown in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

By Wednesday, we'll have the return of onshore flow, which becomes more pronounced on Thursday.

On Thanksgiving, temperatures plummet to the low 70s and upper 60s, and we'll stay in that range through the weekend, with a coastal eddy developing Friday and Saturday mornings.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 75-79

Valleys: 76-79

Mountains: 57-67

Deserts: 73-75

