ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Monday, November 13, 2023: Cool and cloudy conditions ahead of Pacific storm

The cap on Santa Ana conditions will shut off we start a new workweek.

Winds are now out of the south and southwest, ushering in more moisture. We've seen those changes in mid to high-level clouds, providing an epic sunrise and a slightly warmer start to the morning across beach and coastal communities.

We'll continue to have increased clouds, higher humidity, and cooler days ahead of a storm system expected to bring measurable and much-needed rain to San Diego County on Wednesday.

As of Monday morning, the cut-off low storm system remains parked off the Pacific Northwest, but it will continue to amplify onshore flow this week. The storm is slow-moving as it churns south, increasing clouds and winds in southern California.

The exact timing and impacts remain uncertain, but models are becoming confident the bulk of the rain will arrive on Friday.

We'll have light showers as early as Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Then, late Thursday night, a secondary round of heavier rain will continue into Friday before tapering off Saturday afternoon.

Depending on when and where the storm makes landfall, will determine how much rain San Diego receives, but estimated totals are anywhere from .75 - 1.50", greatest in the north county and mountains.

Impacts of the storm include periods of gusty winds, especially on Wednesday and cold days with below-seasonal temperatures. The storm will help our water year totals; as of now, San Diego remains near a .75-inch deficit.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-81

Inland: 77-82

Mountains: 66-74

Deserts: 79-81

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.