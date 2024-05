SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Coastal and inland neighborhoods are kicking off Memorial Day with the marine layer. It will be pushed out by this afternoon, ushering in partly cloudy conditions along the coast with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

High jump several degrees inland with mostly sunny skies on tap.

The mountains and deserts will experience westerly winds. Gusts will peak at 30 mph.

Memorial Day Highs:

Coast: 67-57°

Inland: 71-81°

Mountains: 77-87°

Deserts: 99-102°