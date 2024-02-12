Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024: Sunshine continues across San Diego County

Posted at 7:11 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 10:11:19-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s a chilly morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8am in our inland communities. Ramona is below freezing this morning.

Lows (as of midnight):

Ramona: 31°
Santee: 39°
Poway: 36°
El Cajon: 38°

We will see sunshine for most of the week, but we’ll start our mornings in coastal and inland neighborhoods with patchy fog from the marine layer. Temperatures won’t change much until Thursday. We’ll see temperatures jump a couple of degrees on Thursday and Friday, but then we’ll cool back down when another chance of showers arrives on Saturday. Our models show the chance increases Sunday into Monday.

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 64-68°
Inland: 60-67°
Mountains: 51-60°
Deserts: 64-67°

