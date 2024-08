SAN DIEGO (KGTV — A bit cooler to start off your week! The coast wakes up to the marine layer. Those clouds will clear and we will welcome in a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be in the in the mid to upper 70s.

Inland neighborhoods can expect a sunny afternoon with highs between 80 and 90 degrees. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast:74-84°

Inland: 83-91°

Mountains: 82-92°

Deserts: 104-108°