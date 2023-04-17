ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Monday April 17, 2023: The week starts cool and ends warm

The marine layer is holding on strong this morning leading to cloudy, cool and misty conditions.

This afternoon we'll have better clearing, but temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees cooler than where we should be, with coastal and mountain communities topping out in the low to mid 60s, mid to upper 60s inland, and 90s in the deserts.

A trough of low-pressure bringing rain and more snow to the Pacific Northwest is having a larger influence in Southern California than originally expected. This has led to increasing cloud coverage and will continue to strengthen onshore flow through the middle of the week.

We're not expecting rain, but the biggest threat will be strong and damaging winds in the mountains and deserts. A High Wind Advisory has been issued for the eastern portion of the county with 25-35mph sustained winds gusting to 60mph. Another round of gusty winds is expected Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, high pressure rebounds clearing us out and warming things up. By Friday, we'll climb to the 70s along the coast and mountains, 80s in the valleys, and mid 90s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 56-63

Valleys: 62-67

Mountains: 57-69

Desert: 81-90

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.