ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Monday Apr. 24, 2023: Morning clouds eventually clear

The marine layer will keep things cool and cloudy along the coast and inland communities, with clearing this afternoon.

Daytime highs will continue to see a drop thanks to the influence of a trough sweeping southeast towards the Great Basin.

Today's highs along the coast and inland neighborhoods will hover in the mid to upper 60s, low 70s inland and upper 90s in the deserts. With the return of onshore flow, we'll have breezy conditions in the mountains and deserts in the late afternoon.

Today will be the coolest day of the week then temperatures gradually climb tomorrow. The marine layer will continue to take over the mornings through Wednesday.

Overall, pleasant conditions will dominate with 80s returning inland on Thursday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 60-69

Inland: 69-76

Mountains: 66-70

Deserts: 88-97

