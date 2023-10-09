Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Oct 9, 2023: Foggy morning for the coast, cooldown on the way

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small
Posted at 7:17 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 10:17:49-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's been a foggy morning! Many coastal and inland neighborhoods can expect low visibility until 11 this morning. San Diego's visibility remains at 5 miles by 7 this morning. Meantime areas like La Jolla, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Jamul and Fallbroook are seeing visibility much lower. Visibility in El Cajon sita at just a half-mile!

This afternoon temperatures will reach near seasonal averages for coastal and inland neighborhoods, cooling slightly from the weekend. That cooldown will ramp up tomorrow, lasting until the middle of the week.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 70-80
Inland: 80-88
Mountains: 76-88
Deserts: 96-101

